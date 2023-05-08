Why Acquire Shares Of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)?

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has a beta value of 3.63 and has seen 18.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $908.80M, closed the last trade at $2.46 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 9.82% during that session. The FCEL stock price is -123.58% off its 52-week high price of $5.50 and 28.05% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Sporting 9.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the FCEL stock price touched $2.46 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, FuelCell Energy Inc. shares have moved -11.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have changed -0.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 72.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.7% from current levels.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FuelCell Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.50%, compared to -6.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.45 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023. Year-ago sales stood $16.38 million and $43.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 55.30% for the current quarter and -21.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 51.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -22.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 07 and June 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.77% with a share float percentage of 47.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FuelCell Energy Inc. having a total of 352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 38.35 million shares worth more than $106.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 9.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 38.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.4 million and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 12.56 million shares of worth $34.92 million while later fund manager owns 10.45 million shares of worth $29.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.