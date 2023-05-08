When Is Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Going To Be Good Investment?

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.93M, closed the recent trade at $5.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.83 on the day or -12.43% during that session. The NBTX stock price is -32.65% off its 52-week high price of $7.76 and 70.09% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 950.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) trade information

Sporting -12.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the NBTX stock price touched $5.85 or saw a rise of 24.61%. Year-to-date, Nanobiotix S.A. shares have moved 59.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 195.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) have changed 69.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 5990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 10.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.30 while the price target rests at a high of $14.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -147.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.68% from the levels at last check today.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 52.34% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

NBTX Dividends

Nanobiotix S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.84% with a share float percentage of 9.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nanobiotix S.A. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 1.4 million shares worth more than $7.76 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 4.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 1.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.88 million and represent 3.04% of shares outstanding.