When Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Will Be A Good Investment?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has seen 3.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.12B, closed the recent trade at $124.25 per share which meant it gained $4.35 on the day or 3.63% during that session. The ABNB stock price is -16.4% off its 52-week high price of $144.63 and 34.08% above the 52-week low of $81.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 19 out of 38 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Sporting 3.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the ABNB stock price touched $124.25 or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, Airbnb Inc. shares have moved 45.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have changed 13.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $138.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $98.00 while the price target rests at a high of $165.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -32.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.13% from the levels at last check today.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Airbnb Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.58%, compared to 16.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 333.30% and 30.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.00%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.6 billion for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.16 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.51 billion and $2.1 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.90% for the current quarter and 2.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 91.50% over the past 5 years.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.49% with a share float percentage of 67.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airbnb Inc. having a total of 1,336 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.57 million shares worth more than $1.93 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 22.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.92 billion and represent 5.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.90% shares in the company for having 16.09 million shares of worth $2.0 billion while later fund manager owns 10.89 million shares of worth $931.08 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.