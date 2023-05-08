What Is So Great About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 3.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.08B, closed the recent trade at $4.84 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.22% during that session. The SWN stock price is -103.93% off its 52-week high price of $9.87 and 5.58% above the 52-week low of $4.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Sporting 2.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the SWN stock price touched $4.84 or saw a rise of 3.78%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved -17.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed -3.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.86%, compared to -22.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.70% and -59.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -61.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.3 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.14 billion and $1.94 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -68.50% for the current quarter and -28.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -46.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.05% with a share float percentage of 86.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 577 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 116.54 million shares worth more than $681.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 98.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $576.55 million and represent 8.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.63% shares in the company for having 50.98 million shares of worth $281.41 million while later fund manager owns 34.37 million shares of worth $182.14 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.