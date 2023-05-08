Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 13.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.60B, closed the recent trade at $8.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.74% during that session. The NIO stock price is -201.98% off its 52-week high price of $24.43 and 9.39% above the 52-week low of $7.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 46.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 43.09 million shares.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting -0.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the NIO stock price touched $8.09 or saw a rise of 5.27%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc. shares have moved -17.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have changed -10.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 98.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $92.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.20 while the price target rests at a high of $171.23. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2016.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -582.32% from the levels at last check today.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.43%, compared to 0.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.80% over the past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 07 and June 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.91% with a share float percentage of 35.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc. having a total of 760 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 121.06 million shares worth more than $1.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 60.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $588.5 million and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 38.61 million shares of worth $493.44 million while later fund manager owns 16.71 million shares of worth $201.66 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.