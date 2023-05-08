Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Carvana Co. (CVNA) Lower

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 2.80 and has seen 79.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.36B, closed the last trade at $8.96 per share which meant it gained $1.76 on the day or 24.44% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -547.88% off its 52-week high price of $58.05 and 60.38% above the 52-week low of $3.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carvana Co. (CVNA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 20 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.8.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting 24.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the CVNA stock price touched $8.96 or saw a rise of 19.93%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved 89.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed 5.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -134.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 88.84% from current levels.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carvana Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.28%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.40% and 33.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.50%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.04 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.88 billion and $3.7 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -21.70% for the current quarter and -17.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.00% over the past 5 years.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 118.68% with a share float percentage of 132.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 14.17 million shares worth more than $126.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 13.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 14.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $126.19 million and represent 13.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.19% shares in the company for having 3.39 million shares of worth $30.35 million while later fund manager owns 2.84 million shares of worth $25.48 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.