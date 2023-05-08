Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Upper

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) has seen 22.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.90 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 47.29% during that session. The SMX stock price is -894.21% off its 52-week high price of $18.89 and 61.58% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Sporting 47.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the SMX stock price touched $1.90 or saw a rise of 21.49%. Year-to-date, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company shares have moved -81.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 118.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) have changed 126.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.52% with a share float percentage of 41.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 19542.0 shares worth more than $18369.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.