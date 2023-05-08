Wall Street Was Disappointed By Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR)’s 3.02% Stock Price Incline

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52B, closed the last trade at $7.17 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 3.02% during that session. The OSCR stock price is -12.69% off its 52-week high price of $8.08 and 71.41% above the 52-week low of $2.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Sporting 3.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the OSCR stock price touched $7.17 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, Oscar Health Inc. shares have moved 191.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have changed 12.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.44, which means that the shares’ value could drop -31.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.90 while the price target rests at a high of $6.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 5.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.61% from current levels.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oscar Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 108.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.56%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.10% and 56.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.15 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $972.76 million and $1.02 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.80% for the current quarter and 17.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 10.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 75.90%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.69% with a share float percentage of 87.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oscar Health Inc. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alphabet Inc. with over 24.04 million shares worth more than $172.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Alphabet Inc. held 13.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/TN/, with the holding of over 14.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.52 million and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.04% shares in the company for having 14.57 million shares of worth $104.46 million while later fund manager owns 3.94 million shares of worth $28.22 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.