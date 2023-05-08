Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Dropped -21.80% In One Month

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) has seen 13.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.64M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant 3.60% during that session. The TRKA stock price is -568.42% off its 52-week high price of $1.27 and 52.63% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 90.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Sporting 3.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the TRKA stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 9.52%. Year-to-date, Troika Media Group Inc. shares have moved 66.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) have changed -21.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -689.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -689.47% from current levels.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.21% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.70% over the past 5 years.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.45% with a share float percentage of 2.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Troika Media Group Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altium Capital Management, LP with over 2.67 million shares worth more than $0.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Altium Capital Management, LP held 0.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 2.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $52482.0 while later fund manager owns 80805.0 shares of worth $15563.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.