Small Cap Stock EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Is A Buy – Analysts

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $674.56M, closed the recent trade at $9.80 per share which meant it lost -$1.37 on the day or -12.26% during that session. The EH stock price is -82.04% off its 52-week high price of $17.84 and 66.12% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 752.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Sporting -12.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the EH stock price touched $9.80 or saw a rise of 16.38%. Year-to-date, EHang Holdings Limited shares have moved 14.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have changed 6.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.81% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $31.42 while the price target rests at a high of $31.42. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -220.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -220.61% from the levels at last check today.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 150.64% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 113.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.49 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.20% over the past 5 years.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between May 29 and June 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.87% with a share float percentage of 19.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EHang Holdings Limited having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Axim Planning & Wealth with over 3.04 million shares worth more than $31.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Axim Planning & Wealth held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.28 million and represent 3.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 0.47 million shares of worth $4.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $4.72 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.