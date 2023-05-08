Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Surprises Wall Street With 2.63% Stock Price Gain

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.90M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant 2.63% during that session. The SYTA stock price is -1372.73% off its 52-week high price of $1.62 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Sporting 2.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the SYTA stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 5.74%. Year-to-date, Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have moved -26.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) have changed -16.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $0.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -354.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -354.55% from current levels.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.20% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.94 million and $833k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.20% for the current quarter and 20.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.33% with a share float percentage of 5.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Siyata Mobile Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Concord Wealth Partners with over 0.99 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Concord Wealth Partners held 1.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15071.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.