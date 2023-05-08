Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA)

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.49M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.44% during that session. The ZVSA stock price is -4364.29% off its 52-week high price of $25.00 and 23.21% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 921.54K shares.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Sporting -1.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the ZVSA stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 6.6%. Year-to-date, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -64.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have changed -68.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -94.43% over the past 6 months.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.08% with a share float percentage of 13.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 64258.0 shares worth more than $36087.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CSS LLC, with the holding of over 14648.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8226.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.