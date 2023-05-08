Shares Of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Gain 38.00% In A Month

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 3.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.37B, closed the last trade at $2.76 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.22% during that session. The GERN stock price is -39.13% off its 52-week high price of $3.84 and 57.25% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Geron Corporation (GERN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Sporting 2.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the GERN stock price touched $2.76 or saw a rise of 1.78%. Year-to-date, Geron Corporation shares have moved 14.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have changed 38.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -117.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.7% from current levels.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Geron Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $80k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $123k and $73k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -35.00% for the current quarter and 9.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -5.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.85% with a share float percentage of 44.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Geron Corporation having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 27.26 million shares worth more than $75.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 19.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.41 million and represent 3.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 11.61 million shares of worth $32.05 million while later fund manager owns 10.86 million shares of worth $29.98 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.