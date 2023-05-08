Shares Of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) Inclined 15.32% In One Month

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) has seen 7.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.19M, closed the recent trade at $2.86 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 27.68% during that session. The EZFL stock price is -174.13% off its 52-week high price of $7.84 and 48.95% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) trade information

Sporting 27.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the EZFL stock price touched $2.86 or saw a rise of 27.96%. Year-to-date, EZFill Holdings Inc. shares have moved 27.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 63.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) have changed 15.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 12800.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -109.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -109.79% from the levels at last check today.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.42% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 115.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.75 million and $4.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.20% for the current quarter and 100.00% for the next.

EZFL Dividends

EZFill Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48581.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 10987.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24733.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.