Shares Of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) increased By 17.52% In A Month

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.30M, closed the recent trade at $4.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -5.22% during that session. The EYEN stock price is -34.17% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 65.6% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 294.30K shares.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Sporting -5.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the EYEN stock price touched $4.36 or saw a rise of 25.47%. Year-to-date, Eyenovia Inc. shares have moved 167.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) have changed 17.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eyenovia Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 113.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.41%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.80% and 4.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.00% over the past 5 years.

EYEN Dividends

Eyenovia Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.94% with a share float percentage of 12.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eyenovia Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.92 million shares worth more than $1.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lasry, Marc, with the holding of over 0.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.89 million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $1.01 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $0.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.