Shares In Immuron Limited (IMRN) 35.22% Up, YTD

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) has seen 16.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.74M, closed the recent trade at $2.81 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 50.40% during that session. The IMRN stock price is -8.54% off its 52-week high price of $3.05 and 50.53% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8340.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immuron Limited (IMRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) trade information

Sporting 50.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the IMRN stock price touched $2.81 or saw a rise of 17.11%. Year-to-date, Immuron Limited shares have moved 35.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) have changed 45.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 12150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -113.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -113.52% from the levels at last check today.

Immuron Limited (IMRN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 42.77% over the past 6 months.

IMRN Dividends

Immuron Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.67% with a share float percentage of 1.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immuron Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 46577.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 1.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 39858.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 1.12% of shares outstanding.