Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) Forecast To Rise 60.65% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 3.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $276.68M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 6.59% during that session. The SENS stock price is -300.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.44 and 11.48% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Sporting 6.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the SENS stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 3.56%. Year-to-date, Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares have moved -40.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) have changed 2.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 63.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.60 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -309.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.64% from current levels.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.45%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -115.80% and -118.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.37 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.48 million and $3.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.80% for the current quarter and 12.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 132.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.10%.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.49% with a share float percentage of 26.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senseonics Holdings Inc. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 32.41 million shares worth more than $33.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 24.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.73 million and represent 5.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 12.95 million shares of worth $13.34 million while later fund manager owns 10.52 million shares of worth $10.94 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.