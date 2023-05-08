QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Shares Have Inclined 12.70% Year To Date

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) has seen 4.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71B, closed the last trade at $6.39 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 4.75% during that session. The QS stock price is -152.58% off its 52-week high price of $16.14 and 20.03% above the 52-week low of $5.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Sporting 4.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the QS stock price touched $6.39 or saw a rise of 10.13%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corporation shares have moved 12.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) have changed -12.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -72.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.05% from current levels.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that QuantumScape Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.16%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.50% and 22.20% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -736.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.88%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 25 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.72% with a share float percentage of 54.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QuantumScape Corporation having a total of 433 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.59 million shares worth more than $122.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 14.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.89 million and represent 4.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 7.01 million shares of worth $39.72 million while later fund manager owns 5.97 million shares of worth $33.85 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.66% of company’s outstanding stock.