New Gold Inc. (NGD) investors to reap big returns again

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 2.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the last trade at $1.39 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The NGD stock price is -7.19% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 56.12% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the NGD stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 5.44%. Year-to-date, New Gold Inc. shares have moved 41.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) have changed 19.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.04 while the price target rests at a high of $2.02. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.18% from current levels.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Gold Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 58.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 275.00%, compared to 22.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $179 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $191.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $115.7 million and $149.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.70% for the current quarter and 28.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -147.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.41% with a share float percentage of 52.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Gold Inc. having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 66.28 million shares worth more than $64.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 16.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.82 million and represent 2.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.85% shares in the company for having 39.97 million shares of worth $43.96 million while later fund manager owns 25.71 million shares of worth $28.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.77% of company’s outstanding stock.