Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) has seen 2.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.30M, closed the recent trade at $2.16 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 19.34% during that session. The MEGL stock price is -11471.3% off its 52-week high price of $249.94 and 58.8% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

Sporting 19.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the MEGL stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 23.4%. Year-to-date, Magic Empire Global Limited shares have moved 67.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) have changed 64.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 58060.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

MEGL Dividends

Magic Empire Global Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.93% with a share float percentage of 2.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magic Empire Global Limited having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 49042.0 shares worth more than $63264.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 30200.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38958.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.