Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) investors to reap big returns again

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 3.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.54B, closed the last trade at $6.85 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The IOVA stock price is -140.44% off its 52-week high price of $16.47 and 22.92% above the 52-week low of $5.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the IOVA stock price touched $6.85 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have moved 7.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have changed 16.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -483.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.41% from current levels.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.25%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.60% and -1.60% for the next quarter.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200k for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.00% over the past 5 years.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.98% with a share float percentage of 90.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 14.72 million shares worth more than $94.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 6.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.42 million and represent 6.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.45% shares in the company for having 9.89 million shares of worth $72.11 million while later fund manager owns 4.58 million shares of worth $29.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.