Investor Trust Slackened After Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) Shares Gained By $0.05

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.32M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 15.91% during that session. The OWLT stock price is -1345.95% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 21.62% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Owlet Inc. (OWLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

Sporting 15.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the OWLT stock price touched $0.37 or saw a fall of -2.81%. Year-to-date, Owlet Inc. shares have moved -33.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) have changed 15.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.05 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -710.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -183.78% from the levels at last check today.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Owlet Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.13%, compared to 17.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.10% and 68.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.88 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $21.54 million and $18.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -49.50% for the current quarter and -7.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -12.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.20%.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.33% with a share float percentage of 52.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Owlet Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eclipse Ventures, LLC with over 28.49 million shares worth more than $10.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Eclipse Ventures, LLC held 24.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pelion, Inc., with the holding of over 4.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.65 million and represent 3.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 2.18 million shares of worth $0.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $0.34 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.