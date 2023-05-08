Investor Confidence Shakens After Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Share Prices Gain $0.54

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 7.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.50B, closed the recent trade at $38.29 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 1.44% during that session. The UBER stock price is -0.16% off its 52-week high price of $38.35 and 48.03% above the 52-week low of $19.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 47 have rated it as a Hold, with 38 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Sporting 1.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the UBER stock price touched $38.29 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, Uber Technologies Inc. shares have moved 54.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have changed 22.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -95.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.49% from the levels at last check today.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uber Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 102.58%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 98.50% and 104.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.20%.

35 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.3 billion for the current quarter. 35 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.47 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $8.07 billion and $8.12 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.20% for the current quarter and 16.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 100.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.17%.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 31 and August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.37% with a share float percentage of 75.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uber Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,492 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 170.88 million shares worth more than $6.54 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 8.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 127.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.88 billion and represent 6.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 57.62 million shares of worth $2.2 billion while later fund manager owns 27.21 million shares of worth $1.04 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.