Investor Confidence Dwindles After Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) Shares Gain By About 0.17

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $131.30M, closed the recent trade at $3.42 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 5.38% during that session. The GRTX stock price is 2.34% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 67.25% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 785.09K shares.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Sporting 5.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the GRTX stock price touched $3.42 or saw a rise of 2.29%. Year-to-date, Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 129.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have changed 28.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -338.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -75.44% from the levels at last check today.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 142.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.39%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.50% and 35.20% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 26.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.30%.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.63% with a share float percentage of 32.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galera Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 3.08 million shares worth more than $4.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 7.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, with the holding of over 2.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.66 million and represent 5.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $0.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $0.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.