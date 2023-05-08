HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Disappoints Wall Street With -4.51% Stock Price Loss

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.32M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.51% during that session. The HUBC stock price is -2683.61% off its 52-week high price of $16.98 and 13.11% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.58 million shares.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Sporting -4.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the HUBC stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 23.75%. Year-to-date, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. shares have moved -95.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) have changed -53.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.97% over the past 6 months.

HUBC Dividends

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.68% with a share float percentage of 36.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 44457.0 shares worth more than $57794.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.