Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. Shares Are Up -81.30% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.80M, closed the last trade at $4.92 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 8.13% during that session. The HUDI stock price is -3820.33% off its 52-week high price of $192.88 and 47.15% above the 52-week low of $2.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.30 million shares.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Sporting 8.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the HUDI stock price touched $4.92 or saw a rise of 43.71%. Year-to-date, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. shares have moved -3.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -62.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) have changed 66.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.33.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.05% over the past 6 months.

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.30% with a share float percentage of 11.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $1.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Xtx Topco Ltd, with the holding of over 45070.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.