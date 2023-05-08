How Is Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.40M, closed the recent trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.13% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -5056.92% off its 52-week high price of $33.52 and 29.23% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Sporting 1.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the JAGX stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 4.41%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health Inc. shares have moved -90.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed 19.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -22976.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22976.92% from the levels at last check today.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jaguar Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -93.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.28%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 175.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.26 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.70% for the current quarter and 48.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 59.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.55% with a share float percentage of 0.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20568.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 13363.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87093.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 14382.0 shares of worth $93734.0 while later fund manager owns 11258.0 shares of worth $21615.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.