HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Shares Are Up 1.63% So Far This Year

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 2.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.40M, closed the recent trade at $1.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -6.89% during that session. The HOOK stock price is -25.16% off its 52-week high price of $1.94 and 56.13% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 425.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Sporting -6.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the HOOK stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 12.88%. Year-to-date, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares have moved 91.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) have changed 114.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -416.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 67.74% from the levels at last check today.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.02%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.50% and 4.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.39 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.45 million and $2.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 203.80% for the current quarter and 59.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 57.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.50%.

HOOK Dividends

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.22% with a share float percentage of 57.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.9 million shares worth more than $3.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 9.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 3.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.82 million and represent 6.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 1.48 million shares of worth $1.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.4 million shares of worth $1.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.