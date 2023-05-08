GD Culture Group Limited Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.77M, closed the recent trade at $6.87 per share which meant it gained $1.07 on the day or 18.53% during that session. The GDC stock price is -540.47% off its 52-week high price of $44.00 and 73.8% above the 52-week low of $1.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 842.58K shares.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

Sporting 18.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the GDC stock price touched $6.87 or saw a rise of 59.8%. Year-to-date, GD Culture Group Limited shares have moved 229.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -77.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) have changed 162.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 23590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.24.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.30% over the past 5 years.

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.13% with a share float percentage of 7.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GD Culture Group Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 1148.0 shares worth more than $2397.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, UBS Group AG held 0.07% of shares outstanding.