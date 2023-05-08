fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 58.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $234.91M, closed the last trade at $1.47 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 31.25% during that session. The FUBO stock price is -453.74% off its 52-week high price of $8.14 and 34.69% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Sporting 31.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the FUBO stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 10.36%. Year-to-date, fuboTV Inc. shares have moved -15.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have changed 32.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.30 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -240.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -56.46% from current levels.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that fuboTV Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.06%, compared to -9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.70% and 39.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $303.39 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $277.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $242.02 million and $221.89 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.40% for the current quarter and 25.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.90% over the past 5 years.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.63% with a share float percentage of 43.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with fuboTV Inc. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.53 million shares worth more than $27.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 39.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.42 million and represent 30.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 12.83% shares in the company for having 6.08 million shares of worth $8.94 million while later fund manager owns 4.78 million shares of worth $7.03 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 10.09% of company’s outstanding stock.