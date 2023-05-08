Does Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 4.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.35B, closed the recent trade at $0.87 per share which meant -0.46% during that session. The CS stock price is -718.39% off its 52-week high price of $7.12 and 5.75% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Sporting -0.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the CS stock price touched $0.87 or saw a rise of 1.42%. Year-to-date, Credit Suisse Group AG shares have moved -71.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have changed -1.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.82 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.75% from the levels at last check today.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.75% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.30% over the past 5 years.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 11.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.39% with a share float percentage of 2.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credit Suisse Group AG having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 12.23 million shares worth more than $37.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 9.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.31 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Avantis International Equity ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 4.06 million shares of worth $14.27 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $0.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.