Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 5.42% during that session. The HLTH stock price is -714.81% off its 52-week high price of $6.60 and 18.52% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 293.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) trade information

Sporting 5.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the HLTH stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 15.62%. Year-to-date, Cue Health Inc. shares have moved -60.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) have changed -56.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -887.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -270.37% from the levels at last check today.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cue Health Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.81%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3,150.00% and 20.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -76.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.02 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $179.41 million and $87.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -87.20% for the current quarter and -76.10% for the next.

HLTH Dividends

Cue Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.53% with a share float percentage of 68.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cue Health Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acme, LLC with over 15.24 million shares worth more than $31.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Acme, LLC held 10.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Koch Industries, Inc., with the holding of over 13.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.28 million and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 2.51 million shares of worth $5.19 million while later fund manager owns 2.33 million shares of worth $5.01 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.