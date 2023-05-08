China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) has a beta value of -0.16 and has seen 4.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.91M, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -12.17% during that session. The CJJD stock price is -1022.09% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 29.07% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.61 million shares.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Sporting -12.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the CJJD stock price touched $0.86 or saw a rise of 30.08%. Year-to-date, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares have moved -75.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) have changed -78.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $84.00 while the price target rests at a high of $84.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9667.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9667.44% from current levels.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.16% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $145.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $145.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2014.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 61.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.51% with a share float percentage of 2.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $1.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 2.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 73316.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.26 million and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.