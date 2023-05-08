Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 12.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.71B, closed the recent trade at $10.31 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 3.00% during that session. The CCL stock price is -60.62% off its 52-week high price of $16.56 and 40.74% above the 52-week low of $6.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Sporting 3.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the CCL stock price touched $10.31 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & plc shares have moved 27.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have changed 5.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 132.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.80 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -74.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.04% from the levels at last check today.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corporation & plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.79%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.70% and 232.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 72.10%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.76 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.6 billion for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.4 billion and $4.9 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 98.20% for the current quarter and 34.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.00% over the past 5 years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next earnings report between June 22 and June 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.35% with a share float percentage of 58.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & plc having a total of 941 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 111.93 million shares worth more than $902.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 61.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $493.6 million and represent 5.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 30.45 million shares of worth $245.44 million while later fund manager owns 23.29 million shares of worth $187.69 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.