BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.82% Stock Price Gain

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.09M, closed the recent trade at $0.21 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.82% during that session. The BIOL stock price is -2728.57% off its 52-week high price of $5.94 and 4.76% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Sporting 1.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the BIOL stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 23.64%. Year-to-date, BIOLASE Inc. shares have moved -68.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) have changed -26.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.63% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.18 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $10.17 million and $12.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.10% for the current quarter and 22.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -47.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

BIOL Dividends

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.98% with a share float percentage of 15.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIOLASE Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80834.0 and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 92558.0 shares of worth $60162.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.