Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the recent trade at $14.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -1.91% during that session. The AVDL stock price is -7.49% off its 52-week high price of $15.78 and 92.85% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 849.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Sporting -1.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the AVDL stock price touched $14.68 or saw a rise of 6.97%. Year-to-date, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares have moved 104.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have changed 71.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -77.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.44% from the levels at last check today.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 113.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.47%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.60% and 66.40% for the next quarter.

7 have an estimated revenue figure of $290k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -73.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.17% with a share float percentage of 47.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 5.74 million shares worth more than $83.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, RTW Investments LP held 7.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., with the holding of over 5.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.86 million and represent 6.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $3.5 million while later fund manager owns 40528.0 shares of worth $0.59 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.