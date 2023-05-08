Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) has a beta value of -2.41 and has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.05M, closed the last trade at $23.96 per share which meant it gained $7.03 on the day or 41.52% during that session. The ATLX stock price is -87.81% off its 52-week high price of $45.00 and 93.53% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 463.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) trade information

Sporting 41.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the ATLX stock price touched $23.96 or saw a rise of 46.76%. Year-to-date, Atlas Lithium Corporation shares have moved 242.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) have changed 42.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -192.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -100.33% from current levels.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 83.60% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.90% for the industry.

ATLX Dividends

Atlas Lithium Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.92% with a share float percentage of 3.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlas Lithium Corporation having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cross Staff Investments Inc. with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $4.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Cross Staff Investments Inc. held 3.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., with the holding of over 24240.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.58 million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.