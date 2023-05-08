Analysts Are Recommending Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) As A Buy Candidate

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) has seen 11.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.60B, closed the recent trade at $5.81 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 6.41% during that session. The NU stock price is -1.2% off its 52-week high price of $5.88 and 43.89% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting 6.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the NU stock price touched $5.81 or saw a fall of -0.35%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 42.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) have changed 29.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 95.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -113.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.36% from the levels at last check today.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 250.00%, compared to 17.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.54 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.63 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $877.27 million and $1.16 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 75.20% for the current quarter and 40.80% for the next.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.75% with a share float percentage of 73.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 435.29 million shares worth more than $1.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 12.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with the holding of over 415.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.69 billion and represent 11.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 49.83 million shares of worth $231.71 million while later fund manager owns 46.98 million shares of worth $223.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.