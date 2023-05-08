An Analysis Of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) has a beta value of 4.28 and has seen 28.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81B, closed the last trade at $11.54 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 6.46% during that session. The RIOT stock price is -25.04% off its 52-week high price of $14.43 and 71.84% above the 52-week low of $3.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Sporting 6.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the RIOT stock price touched $11.54 or saw a rise of 3.59%. Year-to-date, Riot Platforms Inc. shares have moved 240.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) have changed 26.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.01% from current levels.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Riot Platforms Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 96.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 17.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.04 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $79.79 million and $72.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.70% for the current quarter and 22.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 87.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.36% with a share float percentage of 41.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Riot Platforms Inc. having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.22 million shares worth more than $51.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.67 million and represent 6.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.74% shares in the company for having 4.58 million shares of worth $15.52 million while later fund manager owns 3.88 million shares of worth $13.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.