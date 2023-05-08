AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) investors to reap big returns again

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) has seen 10.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.06B, closed the last trade at $1.56 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The APE stock price is -573.08% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 58.33% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.52 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the APE stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved 10.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) have changed -8.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -188.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 67.95% from current levels.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.77% over the past 6 months.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.49% with a share float percentage of 23.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $0.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 4.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA), with the holding of over 66013.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93078.0 and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.05% shares in the company for having 1.03 million shares of worth $1.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $0.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.75% of company’s outstanding stock.