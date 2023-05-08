Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Slumps -0.30%, A Loss For Bears

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 6.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $213.44B, closed the recent trade at $82.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -0.30% during that session. The BABA stock price is -51.67% off its 52-week high price of $125.84 and 30.08% above the 52-week low of $58.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 62 have rated it as a Hold, with 51 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.36.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Sporting -0.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the BABA stock price touched $82.97 or saw a rise of 0.87%. Year-to-date, Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares have moved -5.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have changed -19.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $991.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $505.21 while the price target rests at a high of $1512.31. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1722.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -508.91% from the levels at last check today.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.54%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.30% and 29.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.40%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.45 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.7 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $28.35 billion and $28.56 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.40% for the current quarter and 14.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -58.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.76%.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.33% with a share float percentage of 15.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alibaba Group Holding Limited having a total of 1,778 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 21.58 million shares worth more than $1.9 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 0.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 17.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.52 billion and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 9.93 million shares of worth $874.96 million while later fund manager owns 8.79 million shares of worth $774.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.