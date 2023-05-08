A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.29M, closed the recent trade at $2.17 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 5.92% during that session. The TIRX stock price is -263.13% off its 52-week high price of $7.88 and 53.92% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Sporting 5.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the TIRX stock price touched $2.17 or saw a rise of 72.46%. Year-to-date, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares have moved 16.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) have changed 97.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 7660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.00% over the past 5 years.

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.47% with a share float percentage of 7.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 17001.0 shares worth more than $31659.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 11942.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22238.0 and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.