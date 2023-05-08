-0.87% Fall Drives First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 4.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.41B, closed the recent trade at $10.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The FHN stock price is -129.68% off its 52-week high price of $24.92 and 17.14% above the 52-week low of $8.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Sporting -0.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the FHN stock price touched $10.85 or saw a rise of 37.96%. Year-to-date, First Horizon Corporation shares have moved -55.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) have changed -38.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.36.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Horizon Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.48%, compared to -9.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $867.95 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $869.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $743 million and $810.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.80% for the current quarter and 7.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -12.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.50%.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 17 and July 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 5.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.18% with a share float percentage of 81.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Horizon Corporation having a total of 785 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 75.69 million shares worth more than $817.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 14.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 53.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $583.1 million and represent 10.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 16.71 million shares of worth $180.48 million while later fund manager owns 16.29 million shares of worth $175.9 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.