Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) On Friday – Up 5.06 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s traded shares were 3.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $89.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.96% or $1.72. The 52-week high for the ZS share is $206.84, that puts it down -131.21 from that peak though still a striking 5.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $84.93. The company’s market capitalization is $13.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.68 million shares over the past three months.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ZS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 39 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) registered a 1.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.96% in intraday trading to $89.46 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.71%, and it has moved by -11.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.18%. The short interest in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is 7.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $151.18, which implies an increase of 40.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $115.00 and $225.00 respectively. As a result, ZS is trading at a discount of -151.51% off the target high and -28.55% off the low.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zscaler Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zscaler Inc. (ZS) shares have gone down -35.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 120.29% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 129.40% this quarter and then jump 88.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $397.42 million as predicted by 34 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 34 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $420.79 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $286.81 million and $318.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.60% and then jump by 32.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.50%. While earnings are projected to return -43.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 59.75% per annum.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 24 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Zscaler Inc. insiders own 39.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.35%, with the float percentage being 81.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 894 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.18 million shares (or 5.64% of all shares), a total value of $915.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.31 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $705.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $293.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $225.14 million.