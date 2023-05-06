Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s traded shares were 3.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.90% or $1.18. The 52-week high for the ZM share is $124.05, that puts it down -95.66 from that peak though still a striking 4.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.45. The company’s market capitalization is $18.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.14 million shares over the past three months.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. ZM has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 24 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.99.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) registered a 1.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.90% in intraday trading to $63.40 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.21%, and it has moved by -10.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.82%. The short interest in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is 14.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.67, which implies an increase of 25.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $68.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, ZM is trading at a discount of -65.62% off the target high and -7.26% off the low.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zoom Video Communications Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) shares have gone down -19.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.89% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.90% this quarter and then drop -1.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 billion by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.07 billion and $1.1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.90% and then jump by 0.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.00%. While earnings are projected to return -92.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -10.37% per annum.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Zoom Video Communications Inc. insiders own 9.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.26%, with the float percentage being 73.09%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 959 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 20.21 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.37 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.73 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $862.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 8.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $643.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.33 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $429.08 million.