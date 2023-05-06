Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Rose 28.57% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 28.22% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s traded shares were 3.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.08% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ZOM share is $0.41, that puts it down -95.24 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $207.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.93 million shares over the past three months.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ZOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) registered a 4.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.08% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.29%, and it has moved by 5.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.38%. The short interest in Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is 85.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.04, which implies a decrease of -425.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.04 and $0.04 respectively. As a result, ZOM is trading at a premium of 80.95% off the target high and 80.95% off the low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zomedica Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares have gone down -9.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 22.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.63 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.34 million by the end of Jun 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.40%. While earnings are projected to return 9.70% in 2023.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Zomedica Corp. insiders own 1.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.77%, with the float percentage being 9.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 48.82 million shares (or 45.19% of all shares), a total value of $7.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.3 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 33.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 31.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.5 million, or about 12.49% of the stock, which is worth about $2.2 million.