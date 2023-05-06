Year-To-Date, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Price Has Increase 6.99%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s traded shares were 5.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.01% or $0.76. The 52-week high for the UBS share is $22.15, that puts it down -12.32 from that peak though still a striking 30.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.62. The company’s market capitalization is $68.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.29 million shares over the past three months.

UBS Group AG (UBS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. UBS has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

UBS Group AG (UBS) registered a 4.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.01% in intraday trading to $19.72 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.62%, and it has moved by -3.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.78%. The short interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is 22.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.68, which implies an increase of 16.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.49 and $33.51 respectively. As a result, UBS is trading at a discount of -69.93% off the target high and 6.24% off the low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UBS Group AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UBS Group AG (UBS) shares have gone up 27.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.33% against 1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.90% this quarter and then drop -15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.79 billion by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return 9.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.12% per annum.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UBS Group AG is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

UBS Group AG insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.39%, with the float percentage being 56.44%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 927 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 159.32 million shares (or 4.13% of all shares), a total value of $2.97 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 132.06 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 3.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.47 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UBS Group AG (UBS) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 84.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.59 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39.28 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $842.89 million.