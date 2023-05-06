Year-To-Date, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Price Has Increase 2.74%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s traded shares were 6.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.11% or $1.28. The 52-week high for the CARR share is $49.17, that puts it down -16.02 from that peak though still a striking 21.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.10. The company’s market capitalization is $35.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.57 million shares over the past three months.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CARR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) registered a 3.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.11% in intraday trading to $42.38 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.34%, and it has moved by 0.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.54%. The short interest in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is 12.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.49, which implies an increase of 12.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, CARR is trading at a discount of -29.78% off the target high and -3.82% off the low.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carrier Global Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares have gone up 8.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.83% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.60% this quarter and then jump 12.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.82 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.83 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.21 billion and $5.43 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.70% and then jump by 7.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.70%. While earnings are projected to return 119.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.01% per annum.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Carrier Global Corporation is 0.74, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Carrier Global Corporation insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.74%, with the float percentage being 87.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,599 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 93.02 million shares (or 11.14% of all shares), a total value of $3.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80.99 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 9.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.34 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 47.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.19 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.88 million, or about 3.46% of the stock, which is worth about $1.32 billion.