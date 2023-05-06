What To Expect Going Ahead For Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Given Its 4.68 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s traded shares were 4.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.68% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the VRT share is $17.88, that puts it down -19.36 from that peak though still a striking 48.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.76. The company’s market capitalization is $5.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.86 million shares over the past three months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. VRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) registered a 4.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.68% in intraday trading to $14.98 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.40%, and it has moved by 15.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.72%. The short interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 11.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.45, which implies an increase of 22.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, VRT is trading at a discount of -73.56% off the target high and 13.22% off the low.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertiv Holdings Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares have gone up 6.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 133.96% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 180.00% this quarter and then jump 43.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.61 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.65 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.4 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.90% and then jump by 11.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.17%. While earnings are projected to return -39.00% in 2023.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vertiv Holdings Co is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Vertiv Holdings Co insiders own 4.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.27%, with the float percentage being 95.26%. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the largest shareholder of the company, while 386 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 37.96 million shares (or 10.05% of all shares), a total value of $518.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.92 million shares, is of Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $449.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.78 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $106.22 million.