What To Expect Going Ahead For The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Given Its 8.55 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s traded shares were 8.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.55% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the GT share is $15.69, that puts it down -37.27 from that peak though still a striking 15.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.39 million shares over the past three months.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) registered a 8.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.55% in intraday trading to $11.43 this Friday, 05/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.12%, and it has moved by 10.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.13%. The short interest in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is 12.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.50, which implies an increase of 8.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, GT is trading at a discount of -39.98% off the target high and 21.26% off the low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) shares have gone up 13.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.62% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -181.10% this quarter and then drop -41.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.04 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.41 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.91 billion and $5.21 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.80% and then jump by 3.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.60%. While earnings are projected to return -75.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.30% per annum.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.90%, with the float percentage being 82.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 507 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 34.71 million shares (or 12.25% of all shares), a total value of $352.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $291.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 8.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.57 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $87.04 million.